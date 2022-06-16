Boy transforms into superhero to overcome fear of hospital

A four-year-old epileptic boy is overcoming his fear of going to the hospital for EEGs by dressing up as the Hulk for visits.

Joey Owen has had six EEGs so far, and became so terrified he'd have to be restrained - until he asked his mum if he could dress up.

“He was in character from the beginning to the end,” said Jimmy Najia, a registered EEG technician within the Clinical Neurophysiology Department. “He came in the door with his hands up as the Hulk and that’s how he left.”

