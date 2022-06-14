Intense clip shows what it's like to work the McDonald's lunch rush

The owner of several McDonald's franchises in the US has been documenting just what it's like to work the lunchtime rush shift.

Stephen Patula used a head camera to record just how speedily items from the fast-food restaurants have to be prepared, as he cooks and crafts multiple burgers at once, all while trying to keep the kitchen clean.

However, viewers were most surprised by some of the techniques used by the restaurant - including sauce guns for speed, strict ingredient orders, and warmer trays. Who knew?

