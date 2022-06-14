Dad builds epic £80,000 'tropical paradise' man cave in back garden

A dad from Milton Keynes is going viral for his epic £80,000 'man cave' complete with 8,000-litre fish tank, 15 geckos, and beer tap.

Andy Corrie admits his family thought he was 'crazy' but now they love it.

"I started working on the plans about three years ago and I’m still adding to it – any new idea I have, I just throw it in," he said.

"I would love to add more tropical animals like tree frogs and maybe even monkeys so it becomes a bit more of a jungle."

