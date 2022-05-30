This Morning viewers left horrified by taxidermist’s pole dancing mice

This Morning viewers were left baffled when a taxidermist came onto the show to talk about her creations - pole-dancing mice.

Katie Hardwick moulds the dead animals into uncompromising positions on poles, as if they're strippers, but she had a solid answer for when hosts Craig and Alison asked if it was disrespectful towards the creatures.

"At least when it’s in its natural position, it is respecting what it was great at and its beauty," she said. "I like to see it that every day I make these, I smile."

