This dog only drinks bottled water costing his owner £40 a month

A diva dog is costing his owner over £40 a month - as he refuses to drink tap water and insists she opens fresh, bottled water in front of him.

Lizzi Pallister thinks five-month-old French Bulldog puppy Henry picked up the habit when he saw her opening water for her daughter to drink.

"I go through two packs of 12 bottles of water each week, it costs about £10 a week," she says of his unusual obsession. "I’ve tried putting tap water in bottles and he knows."

