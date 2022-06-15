Hospital helps college sweethearts tie the knot following stroke

A hospital in Houston has been helping two college sweethearts tie the knot, after the husband suffered a stroke right before they were due to get married.

Keith and Titilayo Smith reunited on Facebook after losing touch and fell in love again several years later, when the incident happened just days before the wedding.

When Keith was unable to leave hospital to make it, Houston Mainland Hospital brought the ceremony to them, providing music, their invited guests, and flowers, so they could still have their special day.

