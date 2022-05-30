Researchers discover the world's sexiest accents

Researchers have uncovered the world's sexiest accents, and English made up less than one percent of the votes.

2,000 Brits were surveyed and found that women with French accents (who received 24% of votes) and men with Irish accents are the ones most likely to get people hot under the collar.

"The French speak in a breathy and husky tone, with pronunciation that is delivered poetically," says Jessica Leoni from Illicit Encounters.

Most won't be surprised by the results, but many will be seeking justice for the British accent.

