Japanese man spends £12,500 on dog costume so he can 'live like an animal'

A Japanese man has spent the equivalent of £12,500 on a super realistic dog costume so that he can 'live like an animal'.

The costume, which resembles a collie, took 40 days to make and was created by Zeppet who supply costumes for major films and TV shows.

"There are restrictions, but you can move in it. However, if you move too much, it will not look like a dog," said proud owner Toko, who has been posting clips of himself rolling around in it.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

