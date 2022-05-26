You can now get a candle that smells like your favourite festival

You can now buy a candle that smells exactly like the grassy, muddy, boozy heaven that is: music festivals.

Ticket giant Skiddle have created the Festiv'eau candle to bring a piece of summer to people's homes, particularly as we've missed out the last couple of years.

With 30 hours of burn time and priced at £30, there's plenty of time to experience every stage of a festival through smell...even the portaloos.

All proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support too, so we're all for self-care in the name of a good cause.

