Man wears own trash for a month to show how much waste we create

A climate activist has been walking around wearing his own trash for a month to show how much waste one person creates.

Rob Greenfield has been documenting life with clear trash bags taped to him, to make people think differently about throwing out.

After 12 days, his homemade suit weighed almost 28kg.

“It was about day 12 that I started to really feel the burden of consumerism,” he admits. “For most people, trash is out of sight, out of mind – we throw it away and we never think about it again."

