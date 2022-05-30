Jetpack inventor injured after losing control...of jetpack

Jetpack inventor, Franky Zapata, has fallen 50 feet in a horror crash when showing off his latest creation, the Flyboard, at an exhibition.

In a clip posted on social media, the 40-year-old can be seen taking off from the lake before the board appears to lose power, and he comes crashing down into the water below.

Zapata assured his fans that he is “doing well” and said that the accident reminded him that “we are not birds”.

