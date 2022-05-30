Professional cyclist admits he wees himself to save time in races

A professional cyclist has revealed how he goes to the toilet during long races - and no one was ready for the answer.

Ollie can often be riding his bike for up to ten hours at a time, and getting off to go to the bathroom would lose precious minutes.

"Do I just wee myself? Yes, unfortunately that is the case...and although you save time, you constantly have to wash your shoes," he said in a TikTok.

He's admitted he makes sure no one's behind and there's minimal wind though. Phew.

