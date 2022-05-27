Video

New York renter shows off reality of what $4000 per month gets you

A New York renter is showing off what you can get in the city for a humble $4000 per month - and spoiler alert - it's not great.

Charlotte (@charlottesaround) was apartment hunting when she came across a box-like property so small that the door would hit the stove when you walked into the kitchen. Yikes.

“How is this NOT a fire hazard???” she questioned in the caption.

Unfortunately for her, the average New York rent is reportedly $4,265, but it's safe to say you don't get much bang for your buck.

