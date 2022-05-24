Terrifying footage shows puma found in primary school toilets by nine year old

This is the terrifying moment a puma was found in the toilets of a primary school in Brazil, growling and baring its teeth.

The incident happened in Nova Lima, where the fire department confirmed the animal was kept in a stall until a vet could come to sedate it - and thankfully, no one was hurt.

David Miguel, the nine-year-old student who reportedly found the animal told local media he 'trembled like jelly' when he came across it.

"It went ‘grrr’ and my heart almost stopped", he said of the ordeal.

