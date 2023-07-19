Altos Tequila are saving the day for margarita-lovers everywhere, launching a new emergency delivery service for when you realise you've forgotten to buy lime to go with your cocktail.

The margarita has been crowned the UK's favourite cocktail, but two in three Brits only realise they've ran out of the fruit at the last minute. Nightmare.

By calling 0800 464 7041 in London, Glasgow and Manchester on 21 and 22 July, you'll be put through to the hotline, who can arrange for free limes to be delivered to your door.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter