Eco-bar that only accepts bags of beach litter in exchange for rum cocktails opens

Kraken Rum has opened the world’s first cocktail bar that accepts litter as currency, in a bid to make punters more eco-friendly when they visit beaches this summer.

Brighton beach played host to a beach clean over the weekend, which saw attendees able to trade in their finds for delicious rum cocktails.

Fortune of War on Brighton’s seafront played host, ditching cash in favour of bags of rubbish collected from the beach.

The initiative has been launched in partnership with marine conservation charity, PADI AWARE, who are on a mission to reduce ocean debris by half within the next decade.

