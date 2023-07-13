A Thailand food blogger has recorded the moment he attempted to devour four of Burger King's new 'real cheeseburger' burgers.

The infamous creations contain 20 slices of cheese each and nothing else, meaning Anuthep Chaweng consumed 80 slices of cheese, and the equivalent of 10,000 calories.

While he managed it, he admitted feeling rather sick afterwards.

The new burger is in honour of the Thai trend of putting cheese on everything.

