Why your choice of swimwear could attract sharks

Experts are expressing concerns that certain types of swimwear could be more prone to attracting sharks when swimming in the ocean.

While it used to be suspected that yellow was the offending colour, new research suggests sharks actually have 'monochromatic vision', meaning contrast and water turbidity are more important factors.

"It's not really the yellow, but yellow, when it's juxtaposed with particular patterns against darker colours," said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program of Shark Research.

Despite the discovery, experts recommend swimmers continue to wear their bright outfits, as the benefit of being spotted in a rescue scenario outweighs risk.

