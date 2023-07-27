A couple whose identical twins married their respective siblings have spoken out about how they've ended up with two near-identical families - even getting dogs from the same litter.

Darlene and Diane Nettemeier and their husbands Mark and Craig Sanders, who met at a twin convention, appeared on This Morning, where they discussed what it was like not only being neighbours, but having children who were cousins, yet 'genetically' like siblings.

"I thought they were both attractive but I was naturally attracted to Mark", Darlene joked. "I think something more about his personality the more we got to talking to them.’

