This £1 coffee mug hack makes your homeware look super expensive

Craft-lovers have been flocking to art stores after discovering a viral hack which upgrades your plain coffee mugs into expensive-looking masterpieces for just £1.
By using a tub of warm water and some fun nail polish colours, you can create a chic, marbled effect on the mugs in a scheme that fits with your home decor.
It's also a great way to get creative, and switch things up with the seasons.
Happy dipping!
