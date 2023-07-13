Burger King launches 'cheeseburger' with 20 slices of cheese and no burger

Burger King has launched a brand new burger containing a whopping 20 slices of cheese...but no burger.

Those lucky enough to be in Thailand will be able to try the cheesy creation for themselves, dubbed 'the real cheeseburger'.

It costs just 109 Thai baht (£2.41), and the fast food giant has already said if 20 slices of cheese isn't enough, you can always pay extra to add more.

Apparently it's a huge trend in Thailand to put cheese on everything, and Burger King have really gone all-out.

