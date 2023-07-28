Burger King has successfully duped foodies into believing their new Smoky Chimichurri burger is actually from a gourmet brand.

The fast food giant put palates to the test in a blind tasting, with panellists adding that the new menu addition tasted 'premium' and was 'full of flavour'.

Burger King carried out the tasty test after learning that half (49%) of Brits in the UK didn’t believe they could get a gourmet burger from a fast-food restaurant.

Thankfully, it's available nationwide from 1 August.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter