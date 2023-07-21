Video
One of Britain's top Michelin-starred chefs, Marcus Wareing, just revealed what he believes to be London's best pizza - and it's not what anyone was expecting.
"This one's easy but you're not going to like the answer", he told TOPJAW. "Pizza Express...I know, I know...and I still eat the same pizza I've been eating for the last 20 years."
It turns out Wareing's slice of choice at the Italian chain is an american hot on a romana base with a little bit of extra chilli.
