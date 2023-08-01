Bargain-hunter saves £10,000 on DIY house renovation using high street finds

A thrifty mum has been sharing how she transformed her council house on a budget, saving over £10,000.

25-year-old Celene Francis revealed how the house was in 'dire' condition, and she spent £3,000 gradually, using bargain finds from the likes of B&M and Primark to help spruce it up.

"We got everything out, that's why I went for all-white walls as it was easy and clean", she says, describing how the previous owner had been a 'smoker', discolouring lots of the finishes.

"You need to have a plan of how you want the house to look before you start."

