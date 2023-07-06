Friends fly to Ibiza for 24 hours as tickets 'cheaper than London day trip'

Two friends who flew to Ibiza for 10 hours because it was cheaper than a day trip to London have documented their whirlwind adventure.

Clare Jeffs, 36, and Hannah Brown, 38, touched down on the island at 9am after paying £37 for a return flight, before heading for brunch, having a stroll, sunbathing, and being back at the airport to come home at 9pm.

"I loved having a day to myself and my best friend. I felt lifted. It was a great idea. It was so nice to step away from real life", Jeffs said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters