Zelensky warns Putin "you will lose" by building "millennial Reich"

President Zelensky has warned Vladimir Putin 'you will lose' in a video address, adding that sanctions will take away Russia's future.

"The lessons of history are well known," he told the camera from his office in Kyiv. "If you are going to build a millennial Reich, you will lose."

"If you are going to destroy neighbours, you will lose."



