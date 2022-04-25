95-year-old woman fights off six men as she resists Shanghai Covid rules

A 95-year-old woman in Shanghai single-handedly fought off six men in hazmat suits after they tried to send her to a quarantine centre.

In a bid to achieve 'zero covid', the country is currently under strict lockdown, and the woman was put into an enclosed area alone before she escaped.

The men, who are thought to be police officers, wielded brooms as she fought them off by trying to grab it.

Huge fences have recently been spotted in the country to keep those in lockdown inside of their homes.

