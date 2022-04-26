Donald Trump says Boris Johnson told him to cancel Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump has revealed that he was originally scheduled to be interviewed by Piers Morgan in 2019, but was stopped by Boris Johnson.

"I was over there (United Kingdom) as his guest. So if he asks me not to do that I have to do that," Trump admitted.

Morgan took the opportunity to swoop in and remind him that the UK elections were just days later, adding: "I was told it was because he was worried that between us we might create something that may cost him the election."

