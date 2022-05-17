Channel 4 reporter has brutal takedown of Boris Johnson over NI protocol

Channel 4's Paul McNamara dropped a savage takedown of Boris Johnson to his face, as they discussed the ongoing Northern Ireland protocol situation.

"This protocol has caused the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly, economic hardships in Northern Ireland, and now needs a major revision," McNamara said to him. "Prime Minister, you must be furious with whoever signed up to a deal this bad?"

Johnson looked shaken as he realised that it was in fact him, that signed up to that very deal. Awkward.

