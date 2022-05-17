Ukrainian soldier trapped in steel plant sings empowering Eurovision song

A Ukrainian soldier trapped in Azovstal steel plant has been recorded singing a rendition of the Eurovision-winning song 'Stefania' in an emotional, yet brave moment.

It was originally written as a tribute to the Kalush Orchestra singer's mother, but has become an anti-war anthem, with empowering lyrics such as 'I'll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed'.

Ukraine beat the UK in the song contest, but it's hoped their win will show Russia that the rest of the world stands with them throughout this crisis.

