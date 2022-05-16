Tory MP suggests people should tackle cost of living by doing "more hours"

A Tory MP is raising eyebrows for suggesting that people should tackle the cost of living crisis by getting a "better paid job" or "doing more hours".

Rachel Maclean appeared on Sky News to offer the advice, before Kay Burley jumped in to add: "Some people are working 3 jobs, they're working every hour... but they're still having to go to food banks."

"That's why the Job Centres exist...that's why the work coaches exist...that's why we put the support into Job Centres, to work with individuals on their individual situation," Maclean responded.

