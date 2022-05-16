GMB guest defends booing of national anthem at FA Cup final

A Good Morning Britain guest has defended the booing of the national anthem at Saturday's FA Cup final as a game not being a place for "perfect etiquette".

Tom Slater is the editor of Spiked, and says while "booing is disrespectful", we live in a "free and democratic society" - so the decision shouldn't be punished, particularly due to Liverpool's largely anti-establishment views.

"What are we going to do, send them to the tower?" he joked, while former royal correspondent Michael Cole disagreed, adding that "free speech has its limits."

