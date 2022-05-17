Prince Harry has shared his concern for Archie and Lilibet's generation surrounding the use of social media and keeping them safe.

"My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet. And I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to," he said as he launched an online safety toolkit with the 5Rights Foundation.

"Sometimes I feel I can keep them away from the online harms that they could face in the future forever, but I am learning to know better."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

