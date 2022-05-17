Amber Heard quizzed on whether she did a poo in Johnny Depp's bed as a prank

Amber Heard has denied that she left faces in Johnny Depp's bed and instead blamed his teacup Yorkie for the accident.

When quizzed in court if she might have done it as a prank, the actress responded: "First of all, I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not also in a pranking mood; my life was falling apart."

She went on to reference allegedly being hit by Depp: "It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."

