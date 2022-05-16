Netflix memo tells employees to quit if shows are "harmful" to them

Netflix has sent a controversial memo to employees, suggesting they should quit their job if they don't agree with the content that the streaming platform puts out.

Workers previously protested Dave Chappelle's special "The Closer" which includes transphobic comments.

"Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service," the memo reads. "We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them."



"You may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you."

