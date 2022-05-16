Mum sells 114 litres of own breast milk to help formula shortage

A Utah mum has stepped in to help with the ongoing baby formula shortage, by selling over 114 litres of her breast milk to those who need it.

Alyssa Chitti, who currently has three freezers full, joked during an interview with Fox 13: "I figure I'm running out of room, so might as well help someone else. I know I have over 3,000 ounces. 3,000 ounces downstairs and almost 1,000 upstairs."

She tried to donate to a milk bank, but it's a long process, so she's priced it at $1 an ounce.

