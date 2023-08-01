Radio One DJ Arielle Free has reportedly been suspended after getting into an on-air tiff with fellow presenter Charlie Hedges.

The duo were broadcasting from Ibiza when free appeared to gatecrash Hedges' show and remark that she 'hated' the song she was playing.

"Sorry I'm taking your mic down it's my show Arielle", Hedges blasted, telling Free to "Have some respect".

It's thought Free will now be off-air until next week, with the BBC saying "breaches are taken extremely seriously."

