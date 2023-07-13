Chef who banned vegans from restaurant blames them for his breakup

A celebrity chef who went viral for banning vegans from his restaurant has broken down in tears revealing that they cost them his relationship.

John Mountain, from Perth, Australia, got into a Facebook stand-off with a vegan who wasn't happy with their meal, prompting the move.

However, it only sparked anger, leading vegans to storm his restaurant, playing sounds of pigs squealing.

“I lost my partner because of this, I lost a relationship, I thought I was going to marry this woman and she just couldn't handle the amount of attention", he said.

“She’s a very private person and, yeah, thanks vegans.”

