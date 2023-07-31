Radio host sacked after making 'sexist' Barbie comments live on-air

Sports radio host Don Geronimo has been fired after making 'sexist' comments about a female reporter who was covering an American football game from the ground.

"Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl," Geronimo shouted about Sharla McBride. "I'm guessing she's a cheerleader."

However, it didn't go down as funny as he thought, with the station sacking him, and McBride admitting she was "hurt" by the comments.

"In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job", she told ESPN.

