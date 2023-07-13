Biden accidentally calls Zelensky 'Volodymyr' in awkward Nato summit gaffe

Joe Biden subtly let slip that his and Zelensky's friendship had reached new highs during yesterday's Nato summit in Lithuania, accidentally referring to him by his first name in an official speech.

The pair have been growing ever-close since the start of the Ukraine invasion, and Zelensky often praises Biden's support for the country.

"Volodymyr and I...I shouldn't be so familiar," the US president said during his speech, quickly correcting himself to remain professional. "Mr Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places."

