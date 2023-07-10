Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's sweet gesture at TwitchCon Paris to help streamer in need

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is being praised for helping a streamer in need at TwitchCon Paris over the weekend, by using his status for good.

A woman needed to use the bathroom, and was struggling to get past security to use the disabled one.

However, Clancy, who was live-streaming at the time, stepped in and flashed his CEO badge to make sure she got where she needed to be.

“I can go in… Can I walk her? I’m the CEO", he told the security guards.

Total legend.

