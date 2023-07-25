Clive Myrie's tribute to George Alagiah is the most touching thing you'll watch today

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie left the nation heartbroken yesterday (24 July) as he fought tears to report on the death of his friend and colleague, George Alagiah.

"His spirit, strength and courage he showed in the later years of his life are something his family can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant", he told viewers.

"On a personal note, George touched all our lives with kindness and generosity. His warmth and good humour."

Alagiah passed away aged 67.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter