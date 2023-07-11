Awkward moment King Charles loses cool over Biden’s chat with Windsor guard

Cameras caught the awkward moment King Charles appeared to lose his cool with Joe Biden when the US president wouldn't stop talking with a Windsor Castle guard during a visit yesterday (10 July).

He appeared to be inspecting a guard of honour and got a little too carried away in the festivities.

Throwing his arms up in gest, the King took several attempts to get Biden to move on, causing a seriously awkward scenario for the soldiers stood around them.

However, it seems as though there were no hard feelings, as their 20-minute meeting allegedly overran because they couldn't stop chatting.

