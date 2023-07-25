Just Stop P****** Everyone Off are back with another counter-protest to disrupt the actions of Just Stop Oil, and this time, a banquet was the target.

The banquet was being held by the climate group to 'step back, grieve for what will die and disappear but also to celebrate what we have achieved'.

However, the counter-protesters gave the notoriously disruptive protesters a taste of their own medicine, sending screeching ‘personal safety alarms’ on orange balloons up to the roof of the venue.

The group, led by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners agree that climate change is very real, but Just Stop Oil are distracting people with their disruption.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter