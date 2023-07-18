BBC News reporter forced to hide behind notes during story about snakes

A BBC newsreader was left cowering behind his notes after he was forced to report on a story about snakes - despite being terrified of them.

Ben Thompson was discussing a record-breaking python which had been found in Florida, as he shuddered trying to read the script, warning fellow viewers who hate snakes to 'look away now'.

The 125lb, 19-foot-long beast was seen wrestling with a man in Florida.

"Has it gone yet?!", Thompson asks producers.

