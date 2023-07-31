Student with 38-syllable name graduates with 'longest in university's history'

A student with the 'longest name in university's history' has become an internet sensation after he recently graduated from the University of Kent.

A video went viral of Bolowatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele – aka Bolu, picking up his graduation certificate, as Professor Ben Cosh committed to celebrating the 38-syllable moniker.

"I think he did really well with the pronunciations. He came and found me after the ceremony and told me he was excited to read it all out because it was the longest name he had ever seen", Bolu says.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter