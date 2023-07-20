'Just Stop P****** Everyone Off' group block Just Stop Oil march through London

Just Stop Oil have been played at their own game, with a new, counterprotest group called 'Just Stop P****** Everyone Off' blocking them from marching in London.

The group, who wear similar orange t-shirts and logos, could be seen surrounding the protesters before they made it into the streets to block off traffic, as they have done many times in recent weeks.

However, Just Stop Oil, who were targeting Elephant and Castle at the time, say that the group allegedly 'dispersed' once they'd explained their reasoning.

