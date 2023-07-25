US news channel offer apology after declaring everyone in Texas' McKinney 'dead'

A US news channel has been forced to apologise after accidentally insinuating that everyone in McKinney, Texas is dead.

WFAA were giving their daily weather update for the state, when an unfortunate graphic suggested that temperatures in the area of McKinney had risen to 101105 degrees, rather than 105 degrees.

"It's hot in McKinney!", the weather man joked. "He's sabotaging me again", he quipped at the news anchor.

Thankfully, the people of McKinney are just fine.

