Richard Madeley shocks GMB viewers by revealing 'real accent'

Richard Madeley has surprised GMB viewers with his 'real voice' during a segment on the show about whether you should fake your accent to 'make it' in your career.
While he may come across as well-spoken to most, Madeley, who is originally from Romford, Essex, said his public school-educated dad put 'pressure' on him to speak 'properly'.
"If I spoke like I spoke in the playground – honestly this is how I spoke – Dad would give me a clip around the ear and say, 'don’t drop your Hs'", he told viewers, mimicking his 'old' accent.
