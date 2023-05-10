BBC News have been caught up in an awkward blunder after they interviewed a Eurovision fan on the streets of Liverpool thinking it was Finland's entry, Käärijä.

"We even managed to catch up with the main man himself”, the host said, before the camera cut to the member of the public, who boasted a similar neon green outfit - but definitely wasn't Käärijä.

Just when things couldn't get worse, the on-screen text popped up 'confirming' the person as the act, when they thought they were just there to talk about how great Liverpool was as a host city.

Awkward.

